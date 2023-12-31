My favorite workout earbuds are 20% off, and they're perfect for kicking off your fitness resolution

Everyone knows that part of what keeps you going, especially during a particularly grueling workout, are the beats. Music keeps you motivated, even when your brain is ready to give up, whether you're lungs are screaming for respite during a run or your muscles are burning while doing an intense core workout.

That is why a great pair of earbuds - one that not only stays on no matter what and has a high sweat-resistance rating but also pumps fantastic audio - can be a crucial tool to your fitness journey.

One particular pair - the Beats Fit Pro - ticks all those boxes. I should know; they're my go-to earbuds for working out. And while they're not exactly a budget option, they are currently at their cheapest price on Amazon.

Post-Christmas deals are still happening, after all, and these phenomenal pair, praised for their active noise cancellation, long battery life, and a fit that won't quit, are 20% off, just in time to help you kick off your fitness resolution for 2024.

Beats Fit Pro: was $199.95 now $159.95 at Amazon

A great alternative to the AirPods Pro 2 and one of the best workout earbuds out there, these earbuds feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and provide six hours of battery life. You can get the coral Beats Fit Pro earbuds on sale for just $159.95 today at Amazon. This is among the best fitness deals you can find right now.

One of the most crucial features I need from my workout headphones is a perfect fit. Because I do a lot of dance workouts and I hike almost everyday, I need a pair that fits well and stays on, no matter how much I'm sweating or how hard I'm moving. And out of all the earbuds and headphones I've tested, the Beats Fit Pro are the ones that met that criteria best - although I do have to say that their wing tips, if you're not used to them, can take a bit of adjustment.

Once you're used to them though, the fitness world is your oyster. I've gone on hilly runs with these one, and they have yet to fall off my ears (unlike my AirPods Pro, which regularly slip off even when I'm just out on a walk).

The Beats Fit Pro are also long-lasting. With six hours of battery life plus an additional 18 hours with their charging case, I don't have to constantly think about charging them. And they've got an IPX4 rating, which means you can be sweating bullets with them on every day, and they'll be fine.

I've got the lavender color, which is also discounted, albeit only for 10%, but this coral version above is now only $159.99, giving you $40 in savings.

