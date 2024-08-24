What to expect from AirPods deals on Labor Day 2024

Labor Day isn't just about celebrating the US labor movement. It's also a pretty great time to get some new tech and appliances – you can keep an eye on our Labor Day sales hub for any early offers, and the best deals when the time comes.

This year, the stuff you'll want to buy might well include some of the best AirPods models. With new models imminent, we think a lot of retailers are going to be keen to clear out their current stock before Apple announces the AirPods 4, AirPods Max 2 and AirPods Pro 3, at least some of which we're expecting to see in September.

If you don't desperately want the very latest AirPods, that means this is a very good time to buy. Discounts on newly launched Apple products are incredibly rare, and if they happen at all, the discounts are typically tiny. But discounts on outgoing models can be significan, and we're talking about products that rank among the best earbuds and best headphones, so they'll be bargains even if newer models launch.

So what kind of deals should you expect? We don't have the inside scoop, but we can make some informed predictions.

What Labor Day AirPods deals can we expect in 2024?

Some people predict the future with tarot cards or tea leaves. We prefer Prime Day. Amazon's summer sales event saw record-low prices for AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max this year, and we suspect that we'll see essentially the same prices Labor Day.

These are the discounts we saw back in July:

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): down from $249.99 to $168.99

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): down from $129 to $69.99

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: down from $169 to $119

Apple AirPods Max: down from $549 to $394.99

We're always tracking the best AirPods deals, and the prices above were all record-lows at the time – either the new cheapest they've ever been (as was the case for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3), or the joint-cheapest (as it was for AirPods Max).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With supposedly two models of new AirPods due to arrive in September alongside the iPhone 16, we strongly suspect we'll see these same price again – though probably not any cheaper.

Labor Day and the days immediately before and after it could be among the best days to buy an AirPods bargain this year.