Ring the alarm! AirPods Pro 2 will crash to record low price in Walmart's Black Friday sale

Looking for cheap AirPods this Black Friday but thinking Apple's top-tier AirPods Pro 2 are probably still too rich for your blood? Think again!

You absolutely cannot miss this deal at Walmart, where the AirPods Pro 2 are dropping to $169 from November 22 – aka $20 cheaper than they've ever been before.

The details: this offer is exclusive to Walmart+ members for 3 hours starting from 12pm ET on November 22, after which it'll be available to everyone. This significant offer will sell fast, so my advice is not to wait around if you want a pair. Also, you can get Walmart+ for half price right now if you want to make sure you're in the first group.

Walmart's offer is hands down the best AirPods Black Friday deal on Apple's flagship AirPods Pro 2 we've ever seen. These second-gen Pro-suffixed AirPods have fallen to $189 before (and indeed, are currently available for $189 on Amazon if you really must shop there), but this has been the limit – until now.

If you want these excellent September 2022-issue Apple earbuds – the only AirPods to offer volume control by gently stroking the stems – we don't think any Black Friday deals will drop the price lower than this.

Hands down the best Black Friday AirPods Pro 2 deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Walmart

Listen up: this deal is live from Wednesday Nov 22, so if you're clicking before then you won't get the saving – but what a saving it is! This $80-off price cut at Walmart sees Apple's newest and Pro-suffixed AirPods drop to $20 cheaper than we've ever seen them.

Take note: the case is the slightly older Lightning connector variant, rather than the updated USB-C charging nest. But if that doesn't bother you, this is the deal to set your reminders for.

Another key feature here is the ability to set up Personalized Spatial Audio, where a scan of your face and ears will be able to re-calibrate the sound performance of the AirPods Pro 2. And there is a marked difference using the personalized system – music is far more expansive to listen to, with different instruments much easier to pick out.

We should note again that the charging case here is not the newest USB-C ported nest. Nevertheless, this original AirPods Pro 2 charging case does have a neat trick: allowing you to use an Apple Watch charger to juice up the AirPods Pro 2 holder. It feels so seamless that it's hard to understand why it didn't happen before, but it's a top feature nonetheless.

Need those ice-white Apple 'pods but want something a little, ahem, cheaper still? Here's another top AirPods deal: if you don't mind about the lack of spatial audio or noise cancellation that you get from the more expensive models (and you just want something that plays super-nice with your iPhone, iPad and Mac), the non-Pro AirPods 2nd Gen are also at a new record low price – thanks again, Walmart!

One underrated feature of this model is how small the case is. We've seen so many of the best wireless earbuds come in with big buds and bloated cases, but the case here is so small it slips into tight jeans or an inside jacket pocket without ruining your lines, so you can take them absolutely everywhere.

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: was $99 now $69 at Walmart

Apple's cheapest AirPods have an outer-ear fit, so you can still hear what's going on around you, and support auto-switching between your Apple device, Apple's Find My network to locate them when they're lost, instant pairing with your phone, hands-free Siri support, and auto-pause when you remove them. This is the cheapest price they've ever been – $79 was the record-low before.

Don't forget, both deals are exclusive for Walmart+ members from 12pm ET to 3pm ET, so if you want to be guaranteed to get a pair (and access to more special early deals), consider signing up to Walmart+.

Walmart Plus: 50% off Walmart Plus annual membership

Last day: As Walmart kicks off its official Black Friday sale, the retailer is also offering a rare 50% discount on an annual Walmart Plus membership. That brings the price down from $98 to just $45, which is an incredible deal and $94 less than an Amazon Prime membership. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no order minimum, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, and early access to sales during Black Friday.

