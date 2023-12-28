OnePlus confirms that its new 'flagship' wireless earbuds are arriving on January 4

If you've been eyeing up some of the best wireless earbuds over the holiday break, maybe hang on until January 4 to make a purchase: that's the date when OnePlus has said it's going to be launching its next pair, and "flagship" levels of sound quality are promised.

This comes from an official OnePlus post on Chinese social network Weibo (via 9to5Google), and although we're relying on Google Translate to make out what's being said, it looks very much as though we're talking about the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 here.

Our OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review is mostly positive about the wireless earbuds that OnePlus launched in February of this year, but there's definitely room for improvement – so we're very much looking forward to what OnePlus has put together this time.

We don't get too much information about these earbuds, but we can see that they're going to be available in black or blue. It looks like the design isn't going to change much, though the finish does appear to be slightly shinier this time around.

More OnePlus devices on the way

That January 4 date is also the day when we're expecting the OnePlus 12R (also known as the OnePlus Ace 3) to be unveiled in China – though the phone won't be available internationally until January 23, and it might be the same for the earbuds.

It seems as though these wireless earbuds are different to the ones that we saw leaked images of earlier this month: those images are thought to be of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3, which will be arriving with a more affordable price point attached.

That said, considering the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 originally went on sale for $179 / £179 / AU$299, we're talking about wireless earbuds that are already pretty cheap – and we'd expect the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 to come in at a similar sort of price level.

A video posted by tipster Evan Blass (via Android Central) shows off what's in the box with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, and there's also a short video included where you can see a demo of touch controls on the earbuds and how they work.