One of the best noise-cancelling earbuds Sony has ever made are $50 off at Amazon

Looking for a perfect fit when it comes to wireless earbuds? Look no further than the Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds, which are now on sale at Amazon for $248 (was $299.99). Every purchase is sweetened a little with the free inclusion of an Amazon Music subscription.

With 4 out of 5 stars, our Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds review found these incredible small earbuds to have "100% bona fide Sony quality" sound. LDAC, the firm's top-tier DSEE upscaler, and Bluetooth 5.3 are all included. The battery life is excellent, making them perfect to use when out and about.

Today's best Sony WF-1000XM5 deal

Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds: was $299.99 now $248 at Amazon

One of Sony's best wireless Bluetooth noise-canceling earbuds are now greatly reduced, making the price more competitive than ever. The built-in Alex functionality makes them a joy to interact with and enables users to listen to any track they want without having to jump on their phones. An AI-based noise reduction algorithm and bone conduction sensor might not be as good as the best, but they still deliver great results.

As some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market, the Sony WF-1000XM5 Earbuds are a positive steal at $248. They come with updated Bluetooth 5.3 technology and three mics per earbud, including two feedback mics. Great Sony sound is delivered masterfully.

Sony's new dual-integrated Processor V2 alongside the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e means three times more data than before. All of this performance doesn't hit the battery life as much as you'd expect. You'll get Eight hours for the earbuds and 24 hours total in the case. A three-minute quick charge provides an hour of playtime, too.

Sony has created some of the best earbuds the world has ever seen. There have been a number of recent earbuds price drops, including the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Ultra which you can currently get for $239.