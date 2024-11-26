I've found the secret best price for AirPods Pro 2 – £20 cheaper than anywhere else

I've been using AirPods for eight years now, and I've never seen such a good deal. In fact, it's so good nobody even seems to know it exists. Right now, you can buy AirPods Pro 2 at Costco for £159.99 (it was £229), which is £20 cheaper than all the other UK retailers right now.

You do need to be a Costco member, but considering an online membership is £15 and has no requirements, it's still cheaper than AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon for £179.99.

Costco's incredible Black Friday deal is nearly as good as the ridiculously good US price for AirPods Pro 2 at Walmart of $154 (was $249) – heck with sales tax added on, this UK deal might even be better than the one in the US.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £159.99 at costco.co.uk For Costco members only. This is the lowest-ever price we've seen Apple's flagship earbuds and Black Friday hasn't even arrived yet. For £159.99 you'll not find a better pair of earbuds, and if you're an iPhone owner, the benefits of the H2 chip allow you to seamlessly connect between your smartphone and all your other Apple devices. AirPods Pro are the staple for wireless earbuds for a reason, and you can experience them today and this steal of a price. Costco's site displays a £199 price, but you'll see that it says the £40 discount is applied at checkout.

Costco Online Annual Subscription: £15 at costco.co.uk Need a Costco membership to take advantage of Black Friday? This online-only subscription is perfect for snagging any of Costco's awesome offerings. Throughout Black Friday you'll find cheap deals like the AirPods Pro 2 from this article, as well as ridiculous discounts across the world of tech. Even if you just buy AirPods Pro 2, the membership could come in handy for the holiday season, especially when it comes to feeding large families.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon Don't want to buy from Costco? Well, you can pay £20 extra to buy from Amazon for £179, which is still an excellent deal. That's a £50 saving compared to the price you'd pay at Apple, definitely not a discount to scoff at.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $154 at Walmart If you're in the US, you can snag the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $154 at Walmart this Black Friday. It's a stellar deal and the lowest-ever price we've seen west of the Atlantic. The deal was available to Walmart+ members first but is now live for everyone, so make sure to jump on this opportunity while you can.

I love my AirPods Pro 2, so much so, that I stick to Apple products just to take advantage of the seamless connectivity between products. In TechRadar's AirPods Pro 2 review, we said the earbuds had great noise cancellation, super sound and Spatial Audio quality, and fantastic battery life.

AirPods Pro 2 is Apple at its finest, a product that works very well and exactly how you expect it to. As someone who loves in-ear earbuds, but hates the feeling of being disconnected from the world around me, AirPods Pro 2's Transparency mode is one of my favorite software enhancements of any product ever. I can walk down the street and hear traffic noises while still enjoying music or my favorite podcast. It's almost magical.

With excellent sound quality and easy connectivity, these tiny white earbuds are TechRadar's pick for best earbuds for Apple users. Don't miss out on any of these Black Friday AirPods deals.

