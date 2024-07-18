In case you missed it: the AirPods Pro 2 are still at a record-low post-Prime Day
Easily one of the best Prime Day deals from this year's event!
One of the best Prime Day deals of the entire year has been the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale for just $168.99 (was $249.99) - the lowest price yet for these excellent buds.
Surprisingly, this deal is still available at Amazon today, which is incredible considering just how popular the AirPods Pro have been during these sales events. If you're tempted, we recommend snapping these up before it's too late because it could be some time before they reach this price again.
And, the AirPods Pro 2 are a superb choice for a premium pair of buds. They combine a good level of sound quality with some of the best active noise cancellation tech you'll find on earbuds. Even better still, the transparency mode also works flawlessly - which is another feature that can prove extremely handy.
Record-low price AirPods Pro 2 deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $168.99 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and Amazon's Prime Day sales have the earbuds for their lowest-ever price of $169. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unlosable case.
Another reason to recommend the AirPods Pro 2 is their flawless pairing with other iOS devices. In short, they 'just work' by seamlessly syncing with your Apple account across all compatible devices - be that your iPhone, iPad, or MacBook.
Included with the AirPods 2 are the buds' excellent USB-C compatible charging case, which not only boosts the battery life of the buds up to 30 hours in total, but also includes a useful beeper to help you locate your case when lost. You can also pair your AirPods Pro 2 to an iPhone by simply holding the case nearby.
More excellent post-Prime Day deals to check out
Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $279.99 at Amazon
The excellent Apple Watch 9 is down to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $279.99, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $299 at Amazon
Apple recently slashed the recommended starting price of the iPad 10.9 to $349 earlier this month, but Amazon has now dropped it even further to a new record low for Prime Day. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.
Alex is deals editor at TechRadar. With over three years of experience on-site and eight years working in e-commerce, Alex has made it his personal mission to share all his favorite tips, bargains, and deals with our readers here at TechRadar. At work, he specializes in computing, phones, and covering huge sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his keen love of photography and PC gaming, or down at the local climbing gym hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities. His editorial bylines also include contributions to T3 and GamesRadar.