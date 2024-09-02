I use the AirPods Pro 2 every day and, for just AU$294, I'm buying a pair for my partner too

My job requires me to impart buying advice on some of the best wireless earbuds to a wide audience, but I also do my best to impart my knowledge closer to home. My partner loves music and great sound quality as much as I do, but has, up until now, not had a great sounding set of earbuds to use when he commutes to work. So when I saw the Apple AirPods Pro 2 recently hit its lowest ever price of AU$294 on Amazon, I just had to grab a pair.

I’ve been using the AirPods Pro 2 on a daily basis ever since it was released in 2022 and have never felt the need to change. The only time I have is when the Sonos Ace headphones came along and finally proved to me that it was possible for me to find a comfortable pair of over-ear headphones. During my time using the Sonos Ace, my partner – initially unbeknownst to me – thieved my AirPods Pro 2 to use for his daily commute to work. I only found out the theft had occurred when he confidently told me about the incredible sound quality of Apple’s current set of flagship buds.

At their original price of AU$399, it was a little bit too much of a stretch for me to treat him, but with the current AU$105 discount, it’s a much easier decision to make.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 | AU$399 AU$294 at Amazon (save AU$105) A huge AU$105 saving makes buying the AirPods Pro 2 an absolute no-brainer. Capable of delivering effective active noise cancellation, deep bass, crisp highs and coming complete with spatial audio support, I can’t speak highly enough of them.

Apple products rarely get discounts, and they certainly don’t often get discounts as large as this one. It’s too early to say, but part of the reason could well be because we’ll see the AirPods Pro 3 unveiled at Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 launch event next week in the wee hours of Tuesday, September 10 in Australia. However, the current consensus is that only the non-Pro models will be replaced, with the Pro 3 not arriving until 2025. Instead Apple is set to release a firmware update that will see the AirPods Pro 2 receive 5 upgrades with the arrival of iOS 18 to ensure they remain fresh.

Even if the AirPods Pro 3 does get revealed on stage, I still think the AirPods Pro 2 is well worth the money, and will remain so for a while yet. I bought mine at full price and had no regrets, which is why I strongly believe the AU$294 deal price here is money well spent. Of course, you will need to own an iPhone to get the full benefit of the Pro 2 earbuds, but if you do, I don’t think there is any better investment you could make.