Can you shower with AirPods?

Just about to jump in the shower and take your AirPods with you? Don’t! We’ll cut to the chase – AirPods offer varying levels of water resistance but taking them in the shower is a big no-no. It’s a surefire way of breaking even the best AirPods or at the very least, invalidating your warranty.

If you need a pair of earbuds that you can take to the pool or shower, then look at our guide to the best waterproof headphones. Such cans and earbuds will happily work whether you're taking a quick shower or diving in the pool. Don't risk your AirPods for these tasks. They're not made for the job.

However, AirPods offer some water resistance and we’re here to delve a little further into what you need to know about using AirPods in the shower.

Are AirPods waterproof?

If you're wondering: are Apple AirPods waterproof? Then, no. No AirPods are waterproof. Some models offer water resistance and can handle sweat or rain, but a constant stream of water like the jet of water you’ll experience while showering is a whole different story.

The same goes for immersing yourself in water so swimming in the pool with AirPods is a bad move too. As Apple explains, AirPods “aren’t designed for use in water sports, such as swimming, or for showering”. They can cope with a tough and sweaty workout though. Just remember to take them out before you take that well-earned shower. You can catch up on a podcast later.

How water-resistant are AirPods?

There are currently four models of AirPods available right now and only two of them are water-resistant. Like many of the best wireless earbuds, that means they’re lightly sweat-resistant and can handle a rainstorm, but they won’t like you going near the shower. The water-resistant models are the AirPods 3rd Gen and AirPods Pro 2. If you can get hold of the older AirPods Pro, these are water-resistant too.

All three of these models are IPX4-rated. That means they can handle omnidirectional splashes such as a bit of sweat or some rain. They can’t cope with water jets though or any water submersion.

The older AirPods and the Apple AirPods Max unfortunately have no IP rating. Don’t work out with either of these and avoid the rain.

Can you shower with AirPods?

You really can’t. You may have come across many Reddit posts and users saying it was safe for them to do so, and you might get away with it a couple of times but it’s really not advised. Trying it will void your warranty and waste your precious earbuds for no good reason.

If you absolutely, positively have to do it (don’t, please), at least wear a shower cap to cover your ears and AirPods. It’s still not guaranteed to keep your AirPods safe as the humidity might cause issues but it’s worth a go. Alternatively, avoid showering your face and head, or simply take a bath.

The best solution? Don’t use your AirPods in the shower. Buy one of the best Bluetooth speakers instead or one of the best waterproof speakers if you’re likely to throw water at it. Many models come with a handle so you can hook it inside your shower if you want to.

What do I do if I get my AirPods wet?

Don’t panic. Accidents happen. Even one of TechRadar’s team accidentally washed their AirPods and they still worked after a night spent in rice, although they did end up sounding different.

If you just happen to pop in the shower briefly while wearing your AirPods or get caught in a horrific storm, you might be okay. Remember the Reddit posts? Try your best to not be that person though. As soon as possible, use a microfibre cloth to thoroughly dry your AirPods before putting them back in their case, then hope for the best.