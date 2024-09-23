Time to ditch Spotify? Amazon’s 4-month free trial of Music Unlimited might be the answer

Given their dominant market share, it's easy to think the best music streaming services start and stop with Spotify and Apple Music, but that's far from the case. Much like the best streaming services for movies and TV, there's an abundance of options to choose from. And, Amazon Music Unlimited is up there as one of our pick for the best option for Prime members… and that’s especially true when you can get an extended free trial of g four months.

This isn’t the best offer we’ve seen on Music Unlimited – it was a five-month free trial in July – but if you’ve never tried it before and aren’t happy with your current music streaming service, this is an excellent chance to test the waters. Of course, as with any of Amazon’s extended free trials, you need to be a new customer to take advantage of this offer, which is already a highlight offer ahead of the second Prime Day sale coming on October 8.

Amazon Music Unlimited | Four months free, then AU$12.99 AU$38.97 (save AU$38.97) While it will set you back AU$12.99p/m – AU$1 less than Spotify – at the end of your free four months, there is plenty to enjoy about Amazon Music Unlimited. As well as a massive library, spatial audio and higher than CD-quality audio, there’s also seamless integration with Amazon speakers and Alexa, as well as third-party brands like Sonos. Only for new customers, this extended free trial will save you three months of subscription fees as the first 30 days is a free trial anyway. That’s a saving of AU$38.97 over the four-month period, and you don't even need to be a Prime member.

Combining a truly giant library of more than 100 million songs, with ultra high-quality audio, Amazon Music Unlimited is perfect for those who really want to listen to their music. Still, you don’t need to be an audiophile to enjoy it as there are plenty of ad-free podcasts available as part of the subscription too.

While its interface may take some getting used to and its algorithms – like for recommended playlists – aren't as helpful as that of competitors, its extensive selection and high-fidelity streaming make Amazon Music Unlimited an easy recommendation. And you'll still have no issues finding the latest from Sabrina Carpenter.

Unlike its rivals, it gives users lossless FLAC audio up to 24-bit/192KHz, surpassing Spotify’s 320kbps high-quality streams, that promises to really capture the nuance of studio recording. Valid only until 1:00 AM AEDT on Friday, 11 October, 2024, this offer could be a good way to save some coin, switch up your listening or just try out a new service.