Logitech G15 Gaming Keyboard review

If you're about to splash out on a keyboard, get this one

This isn't the first programmable-macro keyboard to come through our hardware-shaped letterbox, but it's certainly one of the most interesting. Out of the box, the G15 features 18 extra keys that can be programmed with custom functions.

There are three multipliers too, taking the total number of programmable keys up to, ooh, billions probably [54 - Basic Numeracy Ed], but that's nothing compared to the potential of the flip-top LCD panel. The code for it is open source, and there's a stack of apps available on the web.

How about an MSN Messenger monitor that displays text so you can see who's just come online while you're gaming and never miss a call to arms by your clanmates? It's up to you.

The board has a matte, rubberised finish, and the glowing keys are a godsend for late gaming sessions. It's not too pricey either, coming in at under £50 at most e-tailers. There have been reports of the finish peeling on some early models, but this has since been rectified in later iterations.