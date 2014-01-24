TechRadar's Deals of the Week: New Nexus 7 32GB for only $249

The Australia Day long weekend is giving us an abundance of deals, but $90 off a 32GB new Nexus 7 caught our attention.

Bing Lee has the 2013-model Nexus 7 at a sale price of $249, but only up until the end of Monday, so make sure you either order it online or swing by your local store by then.

It's also one of our recommended tablets, bringing in Google's newest Android 4.3 Kit Kat OS as well as a great 7-inch screen and a powerful battery. The best bit? It's super cheap.

Below are some more Australia Day deals - though some may extend beyond this long weekend, so keep an eye out.

Other deals

Kindle Paperwhite Black 3G+Wi-Fi | Now: $179 | Dick Smith

Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom | Now: $583 | Harvey Norman

WD My Passport Essential 1TB | Now: $99 | Dick Smith

GoPro HERO3+ Black Edition | Now: $525 | Bing Lee

$100 iTunes card | Now: $80 | Dick Smith