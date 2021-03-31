Where to watch Sex and the City in Australia: stream every season online

One of the most iconic TV series of the ’90s and ’00s, Sex and the City remains a big part of pop culture. In fact, a follow-up series, featuring almost all of the original main cast, has recently been commissioned. Now’s a good time to watch Sex and the City again, or you may be eager to see this classic series for the first time.
Air dates: 1998-2004
Total seasons: 6 (94 episodes)
Creators: Darren Star
Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon
Streaming options: Binge| Foxtel Now
The show follows four women who are close friends despite having different outlooks on life. Across six seasons, the women face many obstacles in their relationships, careers, and friendships. Sex and the City explores modern issues such as sexuality and femininity, and it’s all told with a great sense of humour.
Like all HBO shows, Sex and the City has been available to watch on Foxtel for years. However, now that we're well into the streaming age, you can also watch the entire series on services like Binge and Foxtel Now. So read on, as we explain how to stream the entirety of Sex and the City in Australia right now.
How to watch Sex and the City: stream every season online in Australia
In Australia, you can stream all episodes of Sex and the City with a subscription to either Bingeor Foxtel Now. Following an initial 14-Day Free Trial, a subscription starts from AU$10 a month for two SD streams, before moving up to AU$14 per month for two HD streams and topping out at AU$18 per month for four streams.
Foxtel Now will cost you a little more, as you'll need to add the AU$10 per month Drama Extra pack on top of the mandatory AU$25 per month Essentials pack, though a 10-day free trial is available.
You can also purchase individual seasons or episodes via Apple TV, Google Play, Fetch, or Microsoft Store. All of them charge AU$19.99 per season, except Google Play, which has the best price for the complete series bundle, at AU$72.49.