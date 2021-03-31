Where to watch Sex and the City in Australia: stream every season online

One of the most iconic TV series of the ’90s and ’00s, Sex and the City remains a big part of pop culture. In fact, a follow-up series, featuring almost all of the original main cast, has recently been commissioned. Now’s a good time to watch Sex and the City again, or you may be eager to see this classic series for the first time.

How to watch Sex and the City online Air dates: 1998-2004 Total seasons: 6 (94 episodes) Creators: Darren Star Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon Streaming options: Binge| Foxtel Now

The show follows four women who are close friends despite having different outlooks on life. Across six seasons, the women face many obstacles in their relationships, careers, and friendships. Sex and the City explores modern issues such as sexuality and femininity, and it’s all told with a great sense of humour.

Like all HBO shows, Sex and the City has been available to watch on Foxtel for years. However, now that we're well into the streaming age, you can also watch the entire series on services like Binge and Foxtel Now. So read on, as we explain how to stream the entirety of Sex and the City in Australia right now.

How to watch Sex and the City: stream every season online in Australia