Now streaming: best new TV shows & movies this week in Australia (July 30-August 1)

With so many shows and movies to choose from on Australia's major streaming services, it can often be difficult to find the best new stuff to entertain yourself with each week.

In an effort to make things easier, we've hand-picked the best new shows and movies to watch on Aussie streaming platforms this week, covering the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Binge, Foxtel Now, Stan, Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Below, you'll find a list of new highlights, with binge-worthy TV shows sitting alongside some great big-budget movie arrivals – and a couple of oddball left-of-field entries, just for some variety.

The big new shows and movies in this entry include Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Disney's Turner and Hooch series, and the horrifyingly brilliant reality series Sexy Beasts and the long-awaited return of Ted Lasso. Here are our streaming picks for the week of July 26-August 1, 2021.

(Movie – available 30/07/2021 via Premier Access)

Much like Pirates of the Caribbean before it, Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled Disney blockbuster that's based on one off its more popular theme park rides. The film stars megastars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Emily Blunt, and we expect it to be boatloads of fun (sorry). Jungle Cruise will be available to Disney Plus subscribers from Friday, June 30 at an additional fee of AU$34.99.

Stream Jungle Cruise on Disney Plus via Premier Access

(Movie – available 30/07/21)

The 'Muscles from Brussels' finally gets his own Netflix movie in The Last Mercenary – an action comedy film in which the legendary Jean-Claude Van Damme plays a secret agent-turned mercenary who must clear his son's name following a drug-trafficking allegation.

Stream The Last Mercenary on Netflix

(TV series – season 2, episode 2 available 30/07/21)

It's great to have Ted Lasso back, isn't it? In last week's episode, the team brought in a sports psychologist (Sarah Niles) in order to help its star player get over an extreme case of 'The Yips', and we imagine the character will continue to play a pivotal part throughout the rest of the season.

Stream Ted Lasso: season 2 on Apple TV Plus

(TV series – available 27/07/2021)

Roswell, New Mexico returns for its third season with promises of even more extra-terrestrial shenanigans. In the season 3 premiere, Liz starts to settle into her new life in Los Angeles while Max, Isobel and Michael attempt to find out more about the stranger in the cave.

Stream Roswell, New Mexico on Binge

(TV Series – episode 9 available 30/07/2021)

Sheila's meeting with her parents did not go so well due to ongoing resentment that's been holding since she was 14. Things get worse when Sheila and Danny return home to find that Jerry has found out about Sheila's fake accounting book.

Stream Physical on Apple TV Plus

(Movie – available 30/07/2021)

Directed and adapted for the screen by Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Happiness tells the story of Linda Radlett (played by rising star Lily James) and Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham), two independent women who set out on an adventure to find husbands in pre-WWII Europe. Also stars Dominic West.

Stream The Pursuit of Love on Amazon Prime Video