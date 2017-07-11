UK and Aussie iPhone owners can now buy apps, games and more with PayPal

In an effort to provide customers with more choice when it comes to buying digital goods, Apple and PayPal have announced an expansion of their existing US partnership that will bring the trusted online payment system to Apple's digital storefronts across the UK, Australia, Germany, Mexico and Israel.

The partnership will allow customers from these territories to choose PayPal as a payment option in iTunes and the App Store when making purchases of songs, movies, iBooks, apps, games and more.

Payments for subscriptions and iCloud storage can also be made using PayPal, making it possible for many customers to manage their subscriptions in one place rather than through multiple payment services.

To choose PayPal as your preferred payment option, simply login to iTunes, Apple Music, iBooks or the App Store with your Apple ID and select PayPal as a payment option in your account settings.

This should automatically make it possible to purchase digital goods using PayPal's One Touch purchasing from all of your Apple devices, including Apple Watch and Apple TV.