Top 10 EOFY deals still available: LG OLEDs, XPS laptops, Sony headphones and more

Most of the EOFY sales will wrap up tonight (June 30), so you have just hours left to score a bargain. Luckily plenty of deals are still live, and to help you in the last-minute rush, we’ve rounded up the top 10 EOFY offers that are still available.
You’ll find hot items such as premium laptops, OLED TVs and Xbox consoles discounted here, and they all come with a considerable saving. So don’t pay more than you need to, scroll down to find the best offers still live.
Top 10 EOFY deals still available
Samsung 75-inch QN85A Neo QLED TV |
AU$4,495 AU$3,639 on Appliances Online (save AU$856)
If you’ve got the space for this massive 75-inch set from Samsung, it’s now deeply discounted from Appliances Online. It’s sporting a Mini LED backlight, so you can expect vivid brightness and contrast on the screen, while the TV’s processor brings image upscaling and motion smoothing. This Samsung panel is practically brand new, so this is an incredible discount with AU$856 to be saved.View Deal
Xbox Series S |
AU$499 AU$364.65 on Big W eBay (save AU$134.35)
Almost all the talk around next-gen gaming has surrounded the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, but if you just want to jump in and start playing, then consider nabbing this (frankly insane) discount on the Series S. It can still comfortably play next-gen games with clarity, speed and high frame rates, and it's ideal for those who want to get stuck into Xbox Game Pass. To get this deal, you’ll need to buy with Afterpay and enter the code PAYAFT15 on eBay.View Deal
Dell XPS 13 (9310) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD |
AU$2,599 AU$1,933.50 on Dell (save AU$665.50)
We rate the gorgeous Dell XPS 13 as one of the best laptops in Australia. This late 2020 model comes equipped with an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a super-speedy 512GB SSD, so you’ll find yourself in good stead, and with AU$665 saved no less. Sound quality isn’t particularly great, but if you can look past this, the XPS 13 comes highly recommended. To get the full discount, enter the code LOVEKEANU at checkout.View Deal
Nintendo Switch |
AU$469.95 AU$379 on Amazon (save AU$90.95)
The Nintendo Switch Pro is rumoured to be releasing later this year, but if you don’t want to wait, you can pick up the always-popular Nintendo Switch for a decently discounted price. The hybrid console is now AU$90 off on Amazon, so if you missed out on its Prime Day price of AU$348, this is a good deal. Grab it in neon blue/red or the more mature (but less fun) grey version.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM4 |
AU$399 AU$294.10 on The Good Guys eBay (save AU$104.90)
Quite honestly, the Sony WH-1000XM4 might be the best headphones ever made. They excel in the basics with stellar sound quality and noise-cancelling capabilities, with added features such as multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling and conversational awareness setting them well ahead of the pack. Available in black or silver. You’ll need to pay with Afterpay and use the code PAYAFT15 to get this deal from eBay.
Don’t have Afterpay? Check Amazon.View Deal
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 |
AU$129.95 AU$99 on Amazon (save AU$30.95)
The UE Wonderboom 2 pumps out loud sound for its deceptively small size, but what we really like about it is its rugged, waterproof build. It’s water resistant and dustproof to the IP67 standard, so it’s safe to use outdoors or around the pool. It’s affordable too, and Amazon has knocked it down to just AU$99 if you buy the blue version.View Deal
LG 55-inch C1 OLED 4K TV |
AU$2,995 AU$2,595 on Bing Lee (save AU$400)
Here at TechRadar, we think this is the best OLED TV you can buy. It emits beautiful 4K/HDR picture, with rich colours and deep blacks. It’s also got four HDMI 2.1 ports on the back which support 4K at 120Hz, so it’s a great option for gamers (just consider the possibility of screen-burn). This 55-inch model is now AU$2,595 from Bing Lee.View Deal
Canon EOS R5 (body only) |
AU$6,999 AU$5,273.95 on Amazon (save AU$1,725.05)
This is one of the best prices we’ve seen on Canon’s flagship mirrorless camera. It has incredible autofocus and is excellent for stills, and while it's incredibly versatile, it’s also an expensive beast. Amazon has made the prospect a little more tempting by knocking 25% off the asking price, which makes it even cheaper than it was during Prime Day.View Deal
Surface Laptop Go | from AU$748 on Microsoft (25% off)
Need a portable laptop on the cheap? The Surface Laptop Go has seen a big price drop. It’s an affordable laptop with a great build quality, a gorgeous display and a comfy keyboard – in other words, it doesn’t cut corners by feeling cheap. All models are discounted by 25% directly from Microsoft, which you can configure with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 chip and solid-state storage up to 256GB.View Deal
Dyson V8 Absolute |
AU$899 AU$699 on Dyson (save AU$200)
This cordless dust-buster might not be the latest model, but it has plenty of power to get the job done, and at a much more affordable price, too. With up to 40 minutes of fade-free power, five tool attachments and enough suction power for deep cleaning carpets, you’ll be sorted with the V8 Absolute. There’s AU$200 to be saved on the Dyson vac, plus a free filter.
Dyson V8 Animal:
AU$699 AU$599 (save AU$100)View Deal