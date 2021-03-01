This week's eBay Tuesday deals include an insanely priced Ecovacs robovac

If you’ve ever wanted to try out a robovac but have been turned off by the price, eBay is shortly going to be serving up a (frankly insane) offer on one, with the nifty Ecovacs N79T getting a big discount as part of the site’s new eBay Tuesdays weekly deals.

You’ll be able to snag this robovac for AU$159 from eBay – that’s over 40% off its retail price of AU$279. It’ll be an eBay Plus exclusive, so you’ll need to be a member to pick one up.

But don’t worry if you’re not an eBay Plus subscriber – you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and still take advantage of this offer.

Last week’s eBay Tuesdays brought us the incredibly popular Nintendo Switch for just AU$299 – the lowest Australian price we had ever seen. Today, the Ecovacs Deebot N79T will receive a steep AU$120 price cut.

There’ll be a total of 800 units dropping throughout the day, and the first lot should be available at 2pm. We’ll update you here with further timeslots when we find out more information.

It won’t just be an especially cheap robot vacuum dropping today, as eBay’s got other killer deals going on gadgets to keep your home feeling fresh. You’ll also be able to snag a My Genie X5 cordless vacuum cleaner for AU$129.95, and a Pursonic Smart Touch X3 dehumidifier for just AU$79.95.

And if you want to know what all the fuss over air fryers is about, then there'll also be 500 units of the Kitchen Couture 12L air fryer available at 2pm. This usually retails at AU$149, but Plus members can snap one up for AU$79.

With the discounts involved there’s always a chance that these items will sell out quickly, so it’d be wise to ensure you’re signed up for Plus and have your clicking-finger ready. Moreover, eBay is also continuing its promo from last week that provides Plus members an extra 10% off everything from its deals home page, so be sure to check those out.

As was the case last week, cheap Hoyts movie tickets are also still available, and anyone can score standard movie tickets at Hoyts from just AU$11 on Tuesdays (though note that booking fees and surcharges may apply).