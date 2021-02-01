These cracking NBN deals totally make it worth switching providers

Switching internet providers might feel like more trouble than it’s worth, but there’s real money to be saved by jumping ship, and now is a particularly cracking time to swap NBN providers.

Smaller ISPs have been serving up discounts to new customers for quite some time now, and offering AU$10 off each month for six months has become the standard, but these welcome offers have gotten even more aggressive lately, making now a great time to buy.

In a rare move, Telstra has joined the swathe of smaller providers by also offering AU$10 off its NBN 50 and above plans, while others have dropped their welcome discount even further to keep up with rising competition. Below, we’ve highlighted the best deals on offer:

Telstra | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$80p/m (first 6 months, then AU$90p/m) Telstra has some of the most expensive NBN plans on the market, which is what makes a discount on this premium NBN plan so tempting. This NBN 50 plan has been knocked down to AU$80 a month for your first six months, after which it will revert back to AU$90. That still makes it a little pricey, but you’ll be setting yourself up with a service that’s proven to be a solid performer. We’d recommend signing up online to have your connection fee waived, and staying with the provider for 24 months to get the Telstra Smart Modem for free (usually AU$216). Total minimum cost over 24 months is AU$2,100View Deal

Internode | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | Six-month contract | AU$59.99p/m (first 6 months, then AU$79.99p/m) Internode has a pretty insane offer on its NBN 50 plan, but you’ll need to commit to a six-month contract to pocket the savings. The discounted rate means you’ll pay AU$59.99 each month for six months, before your contract officially ends the price increases to AU$79.99. All told, you’ll save AU$120. Total minimum cost over 6 months is AU$359.94View Deal

Superloop | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$74.95p/m (first 6 months, then AU$89.95p/m) Superloop has discounted several of its NBN plans this month, and if you want a fast connection, its NBN 100 plan has been slashed by AU$15 a month. You’ll pay AU$74.95 for your first six months with Superloop, after which your monthly bill will bump up to AU$89.95. Typical evening speeds clock in at 90Mbps, which is at the higher end of the scale for this speed tier. Total minimum cost is AU$74.95View Deal