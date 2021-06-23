There's still time to snag these stellar Bose and Sony Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day has officially come to close, and some of the best deals we spotted during the sale event were on headphones. Some absolutely stellar sets were available for the lowest prices we’ve seen to date, and that includes the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and the Sony WH-1000XM4.

We’ve got good news if you’re still hunting for a deal too, because these all-time-low prices are still available and we’ve rounded them up below – though we can’t be certain how long these deals will stick around for. You’re not required to be an Amazon Prime member to grab these deals, but you’ll get free shipping if you are.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 AU$330 (save AU$269) These brilliant Bose headphones are discounted by almost half price at the moment, making them the cheapest price they’ve ever been from Amazon. They’ve got class-leading noise cancellation, solid call quality, and well-balanced, clear audio, all squeezed inside a rather elegant design. Black and silver are cheapest at AU$330, while the white is currently out of stock.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$499 from AU$319 (save AU$180) We rate these as the best headphones you can buy – they offer excellent noise cancellation, great sound quality and come packaged in a lightweight, comfortable form factor. What makes them extra special is features such as multipoint pairing and DSEE Extreme upscaling and conversation awareness, so your headphones will automatically pause when you start talking. The silver set is down to its lowest price yet of just AU$319 on Amazon.View Deal

Jabra Elite 45h | AU$179 AU$82 (save AU$97) At under AU$100, the Jabra Elite 45h headphones are better built and better sounding than they have any right to be. They come with energetic, surprisingly balanced sound and an insane 50-hour battery life as we found in our review. We did find that sound can leak in and out of these on-ear headphones fairly easily though, but for just AU$82 they could be yours. Available in black and cream from Amazon US. Ships from Amazon USView Deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds | AU$399 AU$299 (save AU$100) Want excellent noise cancellation in a set of true wireless earbuds? We think Bose has the winning formula, as these ‘buds can practically shut the world out. Music sounds rich and clear, though a little less bassy than you’ll get from Sony’s WF-1000XM3 (if that’s your thing). These earbuds are fairly new, and it’s the cheapest they’ve ever been on Amazon at AU$299. Discount is available in black.View Deal

Sennheiser CX 400BT | AU$299 AU$145.90 (save AU$153.10) Sennheiser’s CX 400BT true wireless earbuds offer lively and detailed sound, and our review found them to be more comfortable to wear than they look at first glance. Sure, they’re not the most aesthetically pleasing ‘buds, and we’d prefer if they had more than 20 hours of battery life, but that can be forgiven, particularly at this price. Now just AU$145.90 a pop, the lowest we’ve seen from Amazon.View Deal

Panasonic RZ-S500W | AU$249 from AU$129 (save up to AU$120) We often spot Panasonic’s true wireless RZ-S500Ws on sale, but this is easily the cheapest we can remember seeing them, with almost 50% off these well-reviewed ‘buds. They come sporting great noise cancellation, good touch controls and detailed sound, though not quite on the same level as their rivals. Still, at just AU$129 for the black pair, it feels silly to complain.View Deal