The Matrix Resurrections trailer teases the sequel we always wanted

The first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections has arrived – and all signs point towards it being the sequel we've longed for since the original.

Released on Warner Bros' social media channels on Thursday, September 9, the sci-fi movie's first trailer teases a mysterious (and likely convoluted) plot and is full of high-octane action sequences. It also introduces new characters, as well as reuniting us with the likes of Neo and Trinity among other surprises.

It's all packed into less than two minutes, so if you blink, you'll miss something that may be significant. Thankfully, you can watch the first teaser as many times as you like below.

Check out The Matrix Resurrections' first trailer here:

Later today, we'll be posting a trailer breakdown as we speculate what the film's plot, potential new locations, and new characters.

The Matrix Resurrections will launch in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.

Developing...