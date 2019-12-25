The best Microsoft Store Australia deals for Boxing Day 2019

Now that the great rush of Christmas is over, with its excessive food and plentiful gifting, Boxing Day is the perfect time to check out sales on the latest tech and see if some of the... less successful presents can be made up for.

Australia's Microsoft Store is discounting plenty of its products – everything from Surface Pro 2-in-1 devices to Bose noise-cancelling headphones – so there's likely something on offer for everyone.

Here at TechRadar Australia, we've trawled through everything on offer at the Microsoft Store for Boxing Day 2019 and found the best discounts on the hottest tech products, listing them below.

Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover | i5 / 8GB / 128GB | AU$1,399 (was AU$1,749 – save AU$350) The latest main entry into Microsoft's Surface Pro range of 2-in-1 devices can be had for a decent discount if you bundle it with the Type Cover (which you'll likely be wanting either way). It comes packing a 12.3-inch touch screen, a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Check it out from Microsoft directly.

View Deal

Surface Pro X | from AU$1,444 (save up to AU$435) Microsoft's latest and most powerful array of Surface Pro X devices are getting a 15% discount across all configurations – from 8GB / 128GB to 16GB / 512GB – as well as including a free Sleeve valued at up to AU$90. You could also check out the Essentials Bundle which includes a Signature Pro X Keyboard with, or without a Slim Pen at a 20% discount.

View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced | RTX 2080 / i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$4,199 (was AU$5,099 – save AU$900) This is a total beast of a 15-inch gaming laptop, packing the latest GeForce Nvidia RTZ 2080 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory, a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You'll also get a bonus Samsung 1TB SSD valued at AU$339 – simply add it to your cart and it'll be free at checkout.

View Deal

Bose QuietComfort QC35 II | AU$375 (was AU$499 – save AU$124) It's unlikely that you've managed to avoid seeing a pair of these Bose headphones out and about, and for good reason. The QC35 II from Bose are among the best noise-cancelling headphones available at the moment, and the Microsoft Store is offering a pretty strong discount on them at present.

View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$499 (was AU$599 – save AU$100) Riding on the back of the success of the QC35 II (see above) Bose came out with a completely redesigned set of cans that ramp up the elegance a good deal. You can knock a neat hundred off these new cans on the Microsoft Store.

View Deal

Xbox One S All-Digital 1TB bundle | AU$239 (was AU$454 – save AU$215) You get a ridiculous amount of games with this Xbox One S All-Digital bundle from the Microsoft store – Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, Anthem, and a bunch of Fortnite extras, including 2,000 V-Bucks and unique skins. If you're yet to play any of these games or haven't picked up a console this generation, now is definitely your chance!

View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB bundle | AU$289 (was AU$534 – save up to AU$185) With a similarly large pile of games as the above title, but with the disc version of the Xbox One S, this is yet another winner. You'll get Gears 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1 as well as Forza Horizon 4, Halo Master Chief Collection, and your choice between The Witcher 3, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe, or Naruto Shippuden. Instead of all the Gears of War titles, you could get the same bundle with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for the same price if that's more your speed.

View Deal