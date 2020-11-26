With more and more of us working from home these days, it has become ever-more important that we equip our home offices with technology that will help us be productive and ensure that we look after our health.

Using a good PC monitor is one of the easiest way to do just that and, with hundreds of monitors on sale over this weekend's Black Friday deals, now's a great time to buy—either as an upgrade to an existing monitor or for a new screen to plug your work laptop into.

Not only does a larger screen help you view more documents at once, and side-by-side, monitors with good adjustability make it easier to position your screen in an ergonomic way, helping with back strain problems. And monitors with eye-care modes can lower the amount of blue light emitted from them, so reduce strain on your eyes and make it easier to sleep at night.

Here we've rounded up the best Black Friday monitor deals for every budget, so you don't have to trawl the web looking for them. Read on to find the perfect Black Friday monitor deal for you and your home office.

If you're wondering what our best monitors of 2020 are, then check out our guide.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Black Friday monitor deals for under $100

These monitors probably work best as a second monitor for a desktop PC but can also double up as an extension for your laptop screen.

HP V21 20.7" LED 1080p Monitor (HDMI, VGA) Black $99.99 $59.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 on this basic but good quality monitor from HP. Rated at 4.4 out of 5 on Best Buy, this FHD/1080p monitor has VGA and HDMI inputs, an adjustable viewing (tilts between 5 degrees forward to 20 degrees backwards), and a Low Blue Light mode, which makes it easier on the eyes. Perfect for a second screen.

Black Friday monitor deals $100-$199

The best monitors to use as your main screen and perfect to hook up to your laptop.

Acer 27-inch IPS LED 1080p Monitor (HDMI, VGA) $199.99 $119 from Best Buy

Save $80 on this FHD 1080p monitor from Acer. This is a great price for a monitor that's great to use as your main screen. At 27-inches, you'll get plenty screen real estate to view docs side-by-side and its 75Hz IPS panel with means it'll be easy on the eyes with smooth motion and accurate colors.

Asus TUF Gaming 23.8-inch IPS 1080p 1ms FreeSync Gaming Monitor (DisplayPort, DVI, HDMI) - Black $199.99 $119 from Best Buy

Save $80 on this high refresh-rate Asus monitor. Don't let the 'gaming' part put you off: this is an excellent monitor for business use. The near 24-inch screen provides a serious upgrade from your laptop's screen, and that IPS panel running at 144Hz gives you a superb image quality, especially at this price. And if you do fancy a bit of gaming after-hours, then it's great for that too.

Samsung SR650 Series 27-inch 1080p Monitor for Business $229.36 $179.99 from Amazon

Save $49.37 on this excellent business monitor from Samsung. This monitor's 1080p 27-inch screen is perfect to use as your main monitor either for a desktop or laptop PC. It has an IPS panel, which means that colours will look bright and vibrant and it has plenty of connectivity, with a built in USB hub. It can even rotate 90 degrees so you can view documents in portrait view. Oh, and its Eye Saver and Flicker Free modes reduce eye-strain. An excellent choice for the business user.

Black Friday monitor deals $200-$299

Business monitors with higher screen sizes and resolutions.

Samsung T85F Series 27-inch 1440p 75Hz Monitor for Business $349.99 $249.99 from Amazon

Save $100 on another great business monitor from Samsung. With a 1440p panel, this 27-inch screen has a higher resolution than your typical 1080p business monitor, so you can view more documents at the same time, increasing productivity. Connectivity is excellent, with HDMI, DisplayPort, and a built-in USB Hub. Comes with a 3-year warrantee.

Acer CB282K 28-inch UHD 4K IPS Home Office Monitor $349.99 $279.99 from Amazon

Save $70 on this multi-purpose monitor from Acer. If you're looking for a monitor which is great for business and for entertainment as well, then this is a great choice. Its 4K resolution is perfect for work and for movies, and it supports the DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, which is perfect for viewing and editing photos. It also comes with FreeSync tech, so works great with a gaming PC too.

Black Friday monitor deals for over $300

Premium monitors for a top-tier home office set up.

Samsung Business 34-inch 3440x1440 Ultrawide Curved Monitor for Business $593.21 $479.99 from Amazon

Save $113.22 on this superb ultrawide curved monitor from Samsung. As long as you have the desk real estate, ultrawide monitors look fantastic and basically do away with the need for a second monitor. This one's fantastic for the business user with the laptop or desktop PC to power it. It has HDMI, USB-C and DisplayPort connectivity, a 100Hz refresh rate, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and a highly adjustable stand. It also comes with a 3-year warrantee, so you know it's a quality product.

Samsung 49-inch CRG9 3440x1440 Curved Gaming Monitor, Black $1499.99 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $500 on this superb ultrawide curved monitor from Samsung. This is the monitor we'd go for if you like to do a bit of PC gaming on the side. This QLED monitor boasts all the latest monitor tech including 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync 2 (for ultra-smooth gaming), HDR color with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits (it's very bright), and connectivity options that will let you connect another device to it and view it picture-by-picture.

More PC monitor deals

Looking for more great monitor deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.