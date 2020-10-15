Telstra's slashed a epic AU$50 off its XL mobile plan, just in time for iPhone 12

Apple has freshly announced its latest range of iPhone 12 handsets, and Google has just launched the Pixel 5 in Australia – so what better time for Telstra to come in swinging with an awesome plan discount?

From today, customers signing up for Telstra’s XL mobile plan can score a huge AU$50 monthly discount for the first year, totalling AU$600 of savings over those 12 months and bringing it down from the original AU$115 to just AU$65 per month.

Telstra XL plan | 180GB data | 5G network | AU$65pm While Telstra's plans are generally more expensive than equivalent offerings from other telcos, this huge discount has made its premium offering much more palatable (Optus' closest equivalent offers 100GB for AU$59pm). Alongside this immense data, you'll get 5G network access, data-free sports and music streaming with Apple Music, and 3 months free of Binge's standard tier streaming. Total minimum cost over 12 months is AU$1,380View Deal

If you’re already on a Telstra mobile plan, never fear, this offer is available to both new and existing Telstra customers who sign up before November 16. What’s more, the discount is valid for both BYO phone as well as handset-included plans.

With this deal, Telstra is likely hoping to draw in iPhone 12 pre-orders as well as showing off its 5G capabilities – a particularly timely decision considering this will be Apple’s first 5G-ready handset.

Perhaps best of all, once your 12 months with the plan are up, you’re free to switch to a different one, so you won’t get locked in to paying the full AU$115 after a year. If you need a lot of gigs, there’s very little to lose!