Samsung crashes LG's party with its own 105-inch curved Ultra HD TV for CES

The CES 2014 ball is well and truly rolling, and Samsung has just announced a 105-inch curved Ultra HD TV that will be making an appearance at the show.

Samsung says this is a world's first, although given that it came just hours after LG also announced its own 105-inch curved 4K television, we're not entirely sure that's true.

Still, Samsung if offering up an 11 million pixel (5120 x 2160) resolution with 21:9 aspect ratio, and hopes those curves and new "picture-quality algorithm" will give a nice feeling of depth to your viewing.

Round and round we go

Meanwhile the Quadmatic Picture Engine means you'll be getting your picture upscaled to UHD level even if the source content is below that.

Of course, as is the way with upscaling, you're likely to lose a bit of quality in the process. Samsung does claim this is also the "world's most curved" though, and that part may be true.

We'll be able to tell you soon enough, as TechRadar will be seeing it in the flesh at CES 2014.