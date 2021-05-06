T3 Awards 2021 shortlist announced – PS5 and Apple AirTags up for awards

Our friends over at T3 have announced the shortlist for the T3 Awards 2021, showcasing the very best of the year in terms of tech and gadgetry. The awards span 94 different categories, and winners will be announced from the week commencing June 7, 2021.

T3 Content Director Paul Douglas said: "The T3 Awards are all about helping people discover the things that make a real difference to their lives, products they'll treasure.

"There are over 90 T3 Awards categories this year, reflecting the breadth of product coverage we now do. T3 truly strives to bring you the best of everything and ensure that you buy only the very best."

T3 Awards turn 15

Some award highlights from the T3 Awards 2021 shortlist include Brand of the Year, Retailer of the Year, Tech Innovation Award, Gadget of the Year and Best Gadget Under £100 / $100. Sector-specific awards also range from Best Phone and Best Gaming Laptop to Best Air Fryer and Best Action Camera.

Several landmark pieces of tech are in the running for awards, including the PS5, Sony's flagship console that continues to be highly sought after. In addition, Apple has several products up for awards, including the iPhone 12 Pro Max, AirTags and the MacBook Air M1. Drones like the DJI Air 2S could also be receiving awards this year.

The T3 Awards, now celebrating its 15th anniversary as a consumer electronics awards show, is also adding a brand new category, WFH (that's "working from home") Heroes.

These awards aim to highlight how our homes have transformed into offices in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The T3 Awards 2021 will kick off on June 7, 2021. In the meantime, you can check out the awards shortlist over on the official T3 Awards 2021 website to browse all 94 categories that will be showcased this year.