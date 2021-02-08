How to watch Super Bowl 2021 highlights or stream full game replay from anywhere

Super Bowl 2021 may have been and gone, but if you weren't able to catch all the action from Raymond James Stadium live, then you can still see all the biggest plays or watch a full game replay today. Read on as our spoiler-free guide explains how to watch Super Bowl highlights wherever you in the world right now.

There's a number of reasons you might have missed the big game - most obviously due to an unfriendly time differential with the US East Coast. For instance, folks in India faced a 5am wake-up call if they wanted to watch Super Bowl live, while in the UK and Europe catching all the action as it happened meant staying up until around 4am.

Fortunately, watching Super Bowl highlights is easier than ever this year. In addition to the condensed highlights (usually around 15 minutes) that are posted on NFL.com and to the NFL's YouTube channel the day after Super Bowl, you can also watch a FREE full Super Bowl replay if you're in the UK. That's because BBC iPlayer has the full game available on-demand (as well as its own version of abbreviated highlights) .

And while we promised you no spoilers, we will say...what a game it was! Literally one for the ages as 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes and 43-year-old Tom Brady faced off for the sport's biggest prize, the NFL may never see another game like it.

Yep, Super Bowl 2021 delivered from start to finish, including the famous Halftime Show starring The Weeknd, so follow our guide as we explain the various ways to watch Super Bowl highlights and get a full game Super Bowl 2021 replay online - including for free!

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 from outside your country

If you find yourself away from home for whatever reason and want to watch your regular NFL coverage and Super Bowl highlights from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you access streaming services and channels back in your country of residence, helping you avoid geo-blocks and giving you an extra layer of online security for good measure.

We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best VPN currently available. Based on our latest February 2021 testing, it's currently working well with nearly all the major streaming platforms that will allow you watch Super Bowl highlights and a full game replay online right now - as well as those of most pay TV providers and subscription-only services offering the same.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 highlights on YouTube for free

If you just want to catch the best bits of Super Bowl LV, then YouTube is the place to go, as the NFL has uploaded free Super Bowl 2021 highlights to its account. Eventually, it'll also offer the full game to watch online - but last a Super Bowl full game replay wasn't uploaded until March, which is a heck of a long time to avoid spoilers.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 full game replay in the US now

The Super Bowl aired on CBS so highlights as well as a full game replay are also available on the national network. You'll need to have the channel through a cable provider or an over-the-top streaming service to log-in for access to the full game replay on the CBS website - or just get a great value CBS All Access, which costs just $5.99 a month. There's even a FREE CBS All Access trial that means you can watch a full Super Bowl replay today without paying a penny, if that's what you choose.

How to watch FREE Super Bowl full game replay ands stream Super Bowl 2021 highlights in the UK

UK-based American football fans are well covered when it comes to the NFL - and things don't change when it comes to watching highlights or even a full game reply of Super Bowl 2021. As with the big game itself, the BBC will let you anyone in the watch a Super Bowl full replay free online today. All you need is access to the BBC's iPlayer streaming service, which doesn't cost a penny (though you should, of course, be in possession of a valid UK TV license). Highlights are also on offer, if you prefer the shortened version. Sky, who also broadcast Super Bowl 55 in 2021, also has a full game replay and its own highlight available to its subscribers. Check out the latest Sky Sports packages if this is finally the excuse you need to subscribe. Outside of the UK? British residents out of the country can watch Super Bowl replays and highlights free just the would at home with the help of a quality VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 highlights in Canada

Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN offered comprehensive coverage of the 2020/21 season, right through the playoffs and Super Bowl LV, with its great value DAZN packages. Subscribers can expect 2021 Super Bowl highlights and even a full game replay on the service, which is an absolute bargain as just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Now that the NFL season is over, other reasons to subscribe include it being the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can try it for free by taking advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too. Canadians also found that Super Bowl LV was televised by national broadcasters TSN and CTV, so it's worth browsing their websites as free Super Bowl LV highlights will almost certainly be on offer - and a full game replay isn't out of the question, either.

How to watch a free Super Bowl 2021 replay and highlights in Australia