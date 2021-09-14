Sony’s WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones hit lowest price yet on Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones have just hit their lowest price yet on Amazon. Despite having been replaced by the newer Sony WH-1000XM4, the XM3’s are still worth your while if you're looking for a set of excellent ANC cans, particularly at this steeply discounted price.

At just AU$250 for the black colour option, these headphones are now 30% off their current retail price of AU$359. They’re also significantly cheaper than the newer XM4’s, which go for AU$499 at full price, but can be found at around AU$399 from some retailers. No matter how it shakes out, you’re saving a big chunk of change on the discounted XM3’s from Amazon.

The Sony XM3’s are still a firm favourite at TechRadar, and remain some of the best headphones you can buy. The XM3’s come with outstanding noise cancellation and sound quality, and that’s still true nearly three years after they were released.

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$359 AU$250 on Amazon (save AU$109) The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones look almost identical to the latest XM4’s, and they’re now available for their lowest price yet on Amazon. They’re missing a few features found on the newer version, but if you’re not fussed and you’d rather save some cash, we think opting for the XM3’s in black is a good call.View Deal

There wasn’t a huge aesthetic overhaul between the two generations of Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones – what separates the newer XM4’s from the older XM3’s are added perks such as DSEE Extreme audio upscaling, multipoint pairing and conversation awareness.

To be clear, these are neat, but somewhat niche improvements. DSEE Extreme is an AI-driven process that looks to restore detail from lossy compressed formats, adding some clarity to lower quality formats.

Multipoint pairing allows the headphones to connect to two devices at once, which is handy if you take calls through your headphones while you're working. Conversation awareness means the XM4’s can recognise when you’ve started speaking, and will automatically pause your music and allow outside noise to filter through.

All told, the small tweaks on the XM4’s can deliver a big difference for some, but if those features aren’t important to you, the XM3’s are great – and they’re hard to walk past at just AU$250 a pop.