SIM-only deal: Circles.Life is offering up an unbeatable 60GB for AU$22 per month

To kick off the new year, Circles.Life Australia is offering a compelling 20% discount across its range of already-affordable SIM-only plans, with an option for every kind of data user.

Circles.Life arrived in Australia towards the end of 2019 with the promise of super affordable SIM plans that make use of the Optus 4G network, and the telco has certainly delivered on that promise, consistently offering the lowest prices on its three plan tiers.

This sale covers all three of its plan options, meaning you could get 8GB for AU$14, 60GB for AU$22, or a whopping 100GB for AU$30 per month, all with unlimited national talk and text and all powered by the Optus 4G Plus network.

The discounted price lasts for a full 12 months, after which it reverts to its original data inclusion and pricing, but because these are all month-to-month contracts, you can change provider or plan as soon as the offer's up if you want.

If you're keen to make the most of these awesome discounts, you'd best hurry, as the sale ends Monday, January 18 at 9PM AEDT.

60GB data for AU$22 p/m Normally, the middle tier in Circles.Life's plan structure nets you 20GB of data for AU$28 p/m, but this sale is tripling the data allowance and reducing the monthly cost by AU$6. Both of these offers only apply for the first 12 months of the contract, although as it's a month-to-month plan, you can leave whenever you want. Be sure to use the code 20NEWYEAR at checkout.View Deal

100GB data for AU$30 p/m For the data-hungry, this plan is still by far the best value 100GB option, and it's in fact more affordable than any other plan over 40GB (if you don't count the above Circles.Life offer). As above, this pricing is only for the first 12 months and will return to AU$38 monthly thereafter, but you can switch plans or providers when that date rolls around (or any time before). Use the code 100NEWYEAR to score the discount.View Deal