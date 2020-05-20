Samsung's super-curvy 1000R monitors are now available in Australia

Following the global unveiling of a new monitor range with an enormous 1000R curvature back in January, Samsung Australia has announced the launch of the massively curved CT55 monitor in Australia – its first 1000R monitor to go on sale Down Under.

Sporting an especially deep curve that's said to be more immersive, Samsung's CT55 monitor is available to purchase now in 27-inch and 32-inch models.

In terms of specs, each VA panel sports a resolution of 1920 x 1080, along with a contrast ratio of 3,000:1 and a max brightness of 250cd/m2.

According to Samsung, the CT55 carries "the industry’s first high-performance curved display (1000R) and eye comfort certificate" from TÜV Rheinland, a leading international certification organisation from Germany.

More specs

Additionally, each monitor offers a 4ms (GTG) response time and is AMD FreeSync compatible with a 75Hz refresh rate. Other features include Game Mode, Eco Saving Plus, Eye Saver Mode and flicker-free support.

In terms of interface ports, Samsung's CT55 monitors offer 1 x HDMI 1.4 port, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x D-Sub (VGA) port and 1 x headphone port. On top of this, both models offer 2 x built-in 5W stereo speakers.

Priced at AU$399 for the 27-inch model and AU$449 for the 32-inch model, Samsung's CT55 model with 1000R curvature is available to buy now from the company's usual retail partners.