Samsung’s entire Galaxy S21 range is discounted at Vodafone

If you've been hanging out for a chance to buy one of Samsung's flagship handsets, now's your chance as Vodafone's discounting the whole range of Galaxy S21 phones by a solid AU$500 – that includes the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra.

What's more, there are some sweet extra incentives Vodafone is offering on its plans, including half-price discounts for the first three months on most of its plans as well as a AU$20 discount on the telco's recently launched unlimited data plan. The handset discount offers end Monday, October 11.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB) | 40GB data | 24-month contract | AU$71.21p/m The most affordable of Samsung's trio of flagship devices gets the biggest price cut (percentage-wise) bringing it down to just AU$749, so pairing it with one of Vodafone's more affordable plans made sense to us. You'll score 40GB of data, access to Vodafone's 5G network, and get an extra AU$20 plan discount for the first three months to boot. Total cost over 24 months: AU$1,709.04View Deal

Caveats and conditions

As always, there are some caveats that are worth mentioning for those hungry for deals. First and foremost, you can only score the Samsung handset discount if you pair it with one of Vodafone's plans and stick with it for either 24- or 36-months.

The same goes for the plan discounts – the AU$20 monthly reduction to the unlimited data Ultra+ plan, and the half-price discount on the initial three months across all plans only apply to 24- and 36-month plan signups.