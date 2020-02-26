Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets a camera boost before it even goes on sale

Samsung's Galaxy S20 doesn’t go on sale until March, but the company is clearly still prepping for launch by making improvements to its flagship phone’s camera before it hits shelves.

Those incoming improvements were spied by the folks at TizenHelp who spotted that Samsung was rolling out a new firmware version initially for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which seems to have hit phones in Korea first, likely with a view to rolling it out to other territories where the S20 phones will drop.

The firmware version G988NKSU1ATBR will apparently improve camera quality including tinkering with the Auto-Flash to improve the quality of your snaps on a phone, which already promises a pretty stellar setup.

Seriously big camera specs

When the S20 Ultra was revealed at Samsung’s Unpacked event alongside the regular S20 and the Galaxy Z Flip, the 6.9-inch display-toting device similarly came packing big camera specs.

It features a 108MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera around the back. It also includes a 40MP selfie camera to complete its sophisticated five camera array.

In our Samsung Galaxy Ultra S20 Ultra camera test, we were pretty impressed with the photos it dished out, offering brighter more detailed images than its predecessor. So any further enhancements that can help Samsung match the camera setups on its closest rivals can only be a good thing.

In addition to making those camera improvements, Samsung is also rolling out the March Android security patch with the Ultra the first handset to receive it.

The S20 Ultra goes on sale on Friday, March 6 in the US and March 13 in the UK. So there may well be time for Samsung to refine features even further before you can get your hands on its latest flagship.

Via PhoneArena