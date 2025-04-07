Your Samsung Galaxy S25 just got a huge free Gemini upgrade that gives your AI assistant eyes

Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones just got a free major AI upgrade

S25 users will gain access to Visual AI in Gemini Live, via an update that's rolling out now

Visual AI allows users to ask questions about what they see in real time on screen or via camera access

Samsung just announced that all Galaxy S25 users will get a brand-new Visual AI experience on their smartphones, and it's starting to roll out today – April 7, 2025 – as an update.

The upgrade, powered by Google Gemini, allows S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra smartphone owners to have 'real-time visual and conversational interactions' with Gemini Live.

In the press release published on Samsung's website, the company gives multiple examples of how Visual AI can help users get even more from Gemini, which is built into the best Galaxy smartphones.

With Visual AI, you can grant Gemini Live access to your camera and screen sharing, and the AI voice assistant will be able to tell you what you're looking at.

Samsung says the new upgrade to Gemini Live means the AI can 'have a real-time conversation with users about what it sees – making everyday tasks easier.'

If you own a Samsung S25 device, the free update is starting to roll out today. So, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for an update to take full advantage of this new Visual AI feature.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Google and Samsung continue their strong partnership

“Together with Google, we are marking a bold step toward the future of mobile AI, delivering smarter interactions that are deeply in sync with how we live, work and communicate,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

The partnership between the two companies is stronger than ever, with Galaxy AI deeply intertwined with Google Gemini on S25 devices.

Kim added, "With this new visual capability, Galaxy S25 series brings next-generation AI experiences to life, setting new standards for how users engage with the world through their devices.”

I'm excited to try Visual AI, as I absolutely love the ability to ask Gemini questions about what's on my screen via text on Android.

Adding that functionality to Gemini Live will make S25 devices feel even more alive, taking a huge leap towards a future where we all have an AI voice assistant in our pockets capable of managing the mundane elements of life.