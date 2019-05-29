Samsung Galaxy Note 10 might have redesigned cameras

One of the main design changes on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be the cameras, with the latest leak suggesting that the rear snappers will move from a horizontal to a vertical arrangement.

That claim is based on images found on Weibo (a Chinese social network) and shared by @UniverseIce (a reputable leaker), showing a sketch of a horizontal triple-lens camera block, and another of the camera positioned on the rear of a phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 oddly isn’t mentioned by name, but @UniverseIce does include a picture of Leonardo da Vinci, and as ‘da Vinci’ is believed to be the phone’s code name this is almost certainly talking about the Note 10.

The iPhone 11 is also landing later this year

We're already dreaming of the Galaxy S11

The Note 10 could join the ranks of 5G phones

From Weibo, the position of the rear camera after the change is like this. pic.twitter.com/F1AoQBT16h28 May 2019

The image showing the rear of the phone also doesn’t show a fingerprint scanner. Now, it lacks detail, so this might just not have been included in the sketch, but it could well mean that the scanner will be built into the screen instead. That’s a change we’d expect, given that the Samsung Galaxy S10 range has that.

We’d take the camera changes shown here with a pinch of salt, especially since both the Galaxy Note 9 and the S10 range have horizontally aligned lenses, but this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that they could be vertical on the Note 10.

And that’s not the only likely camera change. It’s also likely that the phone will have a punch-hole selfie camera along the lines of the Galaxy S10 range.

But oddly it might just have a single-lens one according to another tweet from @UniverseIce, even though the Galaxy S10 Plus has a dual-lens one. We’ll probably find out for sure in August, as that’s when Samsung is likely to launch the Note 10.