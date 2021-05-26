PS5 games are going cheap on Amazon AU right now

If you’ve been lucky enough to score yourself the elusive PS5, or you’d like to try and nab one in the near future, you’ll be happy to hear that a number of next-gen games are now on sale at several Aussie retailers.

Among the retailers, we’ve found that Amazon has come out on top, with the cheapest prices we’ve seen to date on titles such as Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure – no need to wait until Prime Day.

Considering some of these PS5 titles have an official RRP of AU$109 and above, this is an excellent opportunity to pick up some of the best PS5 games for as low as AU$64 a pop. We’ve listed all the discounted games below:

While the PS5 has backwards compatibility, PS5 games won’t work on an older-gen console, so you’ll need the hard-to-find PS5 to play these next-gen games. If you’d like some help tracking one down, our colleagues at GamesRadar are closely monitoring where to buy a PS5 in Australia.

If you haven’t got the latest console, you can still pick up some discounted classics for PS4. A decent range is available, with prices dropping as low as AU$11 a piece. The sale is available on older titles such as God of War, The Last of Us Remastered and Horizon Zero Dawn.