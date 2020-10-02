Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from Amazon AU and get a pair of Buds Live free

In the lead up to Prime Day 2020, Amazon is flexing it’s deal muscles by pumping out daily discounts that are worth looking at.

The latest offering is no exception with the online retail giant producing a decent two-for-one bargain: pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Amazon will sweeten the deal by chucking in a pair of Buds Live for free.

For those who don’t know, the Galaxy S20 FE is the recent budget addition to Samsung’s S20 range. The Fan Edition inherits much of the power of the regular S20 while cutting some costs with a more economical chassis. This makes it a great choice for those looking to upgrade from their old Samsung devices or for those who want recent tech but don't want to cough up the dough for the standard range.

(Image credit: Roland Quandt / WinFuture)

The Buds Live are also new to Samsung’s range of noise-cancelling headphones which competes with the likes of the Apple AirPods and Google Pixel Buds, offering many of the same features (and a few extra).

They aren’t the best-of-the-best when it comes to noise-cancellation and the sound isn’t memorable but these issues that bump the Buds Live down a few pegs can be forgiven… because they’re free!

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you’re serious about purchasing a new Android and you’re on a limited budget, you can’t go wrong with this deal – you get a decent phone at a reasonable price and a pair of wireless earbuds for nothing… too easy!

If this deal tickles your fancy, head on over to Amazon by clicking here and you’ll be whisked away.