Trending

Bluetooth speakers double up as hands-free

By Portable media  

Logicool the latest firm to tilt at unneeded accessory market

Maxell speakers
Hooking up speakers to portable devices has always seemed mostly pointless

Adding external speakers to portable music players like iPods or even mobile phones is a dubious prospect at the best of times (an accessory too far?), but at least the new set from Logicool has a little extra to offer.

The Japanese company's ¥18,800 (£97) PF700 wireless speakers use Bluetooth to hook up to whatever source you have – obviously, not an iPod in this case – to relay the tunes to all and sundry.

Noise cancelling

So far, so boring, but where the pricey system might just have a chance of winning acceptance is in its built-in speakerphone function.

Assuming a phone is at the heart of things, the PF700 can detect an incoming call and start a conversation automatically. Best of all, it even has a pretty decent noise-cancelling microphone to explain the high price.

Although the full tech specs aren't official yet – the PF700 launches next week – we do know that it weighs 450g and will run for 12 hours on a charge taken either from USB or an AC source.

See more Portable media news