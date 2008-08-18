Sony's latest MP3 range leaked

Sony's funky new range of NW-E MP3 players has popped up on the company's website in New Zealand this weekend.

The players, leaked via Sonyinsider.com, come in a range of different colours (black, blue, pink or red) and flavours, with the range including the 2GB NWZ-E435, 4GB NWZ-E436 and 8GB NWZ-E438.

Each model comes equipped with a 2" QVGA TFT LCD display, an FM radio tuner (so you needn't miss any more cricket on the go, natch!), and support all the main music file formats (with MP3, WMA, AAC, and linear PCM codec support).

Skinny and strong

For those looking for something different to Apple's ubiquitous iPod – the new Sony players are nice and skinny (a mere 8.5mm slim) and only weigh in at a featherweight 50g.

Battery life can run up to a whopping 76h 40m (for music playback, 48kbps) and 7h 10m at 384kbps video (or 4h at 768kbps video). Not bad at all, really, plus the devices are of course compatible with Windows Media Player and iTunes.

No word yet from Sony on or release dates, but we should have that info for you pretty damn soon.