Griffin iPod speakers for home & away

Two new iPod speaker systems have been released by iPod accessory maker Griffin - a smart-looking home system and a compact portable set-up.

The Griffin Amplifi 2.1 Tabletop Sound System is a neat-looking iPod home stereo speaker system that is designed to look like a high quality hi-fi amplifier. The Amplifi has two 2.75-inch speakers built into the cabinet, which has a wood-based construction.

The Amplifi has an iPod dock on top that will adapt to any type of iPod. It also supports other MP3 players through a 3.5mm audio input jack. It also comes with a remote control.

The Griffin Journi Personal Mobile Sound System is a portable unit that has a self contained sturdy "Wrapstand" case that folds and converts into a stand for the speakers. The clever design incorporates stereo speakers, plus there's a magnetically attached remote control supplied in the case.

As with the Amplifi, the Journi can hold any iPod model and works with any alternative audio source via a 3.5mm jack input.

The Amplifi and Journi are both released this month. The Amplifi costs £129.99 while the Journi is selling for £99.99.