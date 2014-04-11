The Samsung Galaxy S5 is on sale today!

You could even throw beer at it!

There's been a lot of buzz about this phone, and beginning today, you can be among the first in the world to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S5, thanks to our time zone.

Those who pre-ordered should have received or will receive their new S5 soon, but today's general availability will likely help the ranks of Galaxy owners grow.

At Optus, you can get the S5 with $16 monthly repayments on a $60 plan, while Virgin Mobile will set you back an extra $13 a month on a $60 plan.

Over at Vodafone, you can grab the handset for $14 monthly repayments on both of its $60 and $65 plans. Telstra will have the highest cost, as the $70 plan will demand $12 monthly repayments while it's $50 plan will ask for $26 monthly repayments.

Outright, you can nab the Galaxy S5 for $929. You can even grab the Galaxy Gear Fit, Gear 2 or Gear Neo.

Here's our in-depth video review if you're still on the fence: