Vodafone extends Roam Like Home to Brazil just in time for the FIFA World Cup

Ready for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Vodafone has now included Brazil in its list of Roam Like Home countries.

Vodafone introduced Roam Like Home last year with its Red plans, giving you the ability to use your phones overseas as if at home for a $5 cap each day the phone is used, as long as you keep within your monthly plan allowance.

Now up to 47 countries where this is available, Brazil joins the US, UK, New Zealand, most of Europe, along with China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan and Thailand.

Roaming frontier

Roam Like Home, which was previously only offered on three post-paid tiers, is now offered to all post-paid customers, including business customers.

Vodafone also allows for 4G roaming in countries the faster network is available, and simplified call charges in over 200 countries where Roam Like Home is not available.

Beyond this, the Aussie telco has indicated previously that it will continue to add more countries where $5 capped roaming is available to customers.