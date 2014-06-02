Telstra set to introduce EasyShare Business plans for SMBs

Telstra is set to unveil new plans tomorrow for small to medium businesses (SMBs) with data pooling across services and an extra data SIM for tablets or hotspots.

With the new EasyShare Business plans, data allowances will be automatically pooled across multiple services.

While plan pricing hasn't been unveiled, Telstra will also provide SMBs a bonus data-only SIM for a tablet or hotspot as part of the new plans.

The EasyShare Business and Easy Business Plans that are to be launched tomorrow, June 3, will also include no flag fall and free voice calls between eligible mobiles that are on the same business account.

The tablet tool

The EasyShare Business plan will launch alongside Telstra's Peace of Mind Guarantee, and will provide customers with an extra 25GB of data for domestic use, as well as unlimited national standard voice/SMS/MMS in Australia.

"We know that when customers get a new smartphone or tablet they use it more than usual -- especially data as they download and install contacts and favourite apps," Will Irving, Group Managing Director of Telstra Business.

"We want customers to be able to set-up and enjoy their new device with the peace of mind that they won't exceed their included data allowance or voice inclusions."