Samsung's supersized 6.3-inch Galaxy Mega gets exclusive with JB Hi-Fi

Adding to the ever increasing Galaxy line-up, the 6.3-inch Samsung Galaxy Mega is finally available through JB Hi-Fi for $599 for those who like their smartphones big and their tablets small.

Powered by Android 4.2, the Mega runs on a 1.7GHz dual-core processor and 1.5GB of RAM, with LTE support.

With only 8GB of storage, Samsung is shipping the device with a 4GB microSD card, though you could expand your storage up to 64GB. The smartphone-tablet hybrid also sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 1.9-inch front-facing camera.

With a HD 6.3-inch TFT display, its 3,200mAh should be able to manage operations for a full day and might be able to drag into the morning of the second.

A growing family

Samsung's Galaxy range doesn't seem to be slowing down, with the Samsung Galaxy S4 Active available in Australia from last week, and the S4 Zoom and S4 Mini on their way.

But while the Galaxy Mega's specs aren't quite up to par with either the Active, Galaxy Note 2 or Galaxy S4, the Mega still touts Samsung's apps and features, like S Travel, S Translator, Air View and Multi Window.

We're also not entirely sure who Samsung is aiming the Mega at, though it looks to be an affordable two-in-one option, rather than having to spring for both a phone and tablet. Just hope your pockets are large enough and you always carry your handsfree headset.

While the smartphone will be available exclusively through JB Hi-Fi, the Galaxy Mega will also be available through Samsung Experience Stores in Sydney and Melbourne.