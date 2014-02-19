Samsung Galaxy S5 to be released end of March 'at the earliest'?

While we know Samsung will be revealing the Galaxy S5 at MWC 2014, it might be some time before we actually get our hands on one.

Samsung's flagship handsets tend to hit shelves around a month after being unveiled but the company is said to be taking its sweet time ordering certain components for the S5.

According to one anonymous local parts supplier speaking to ZDNet Korea, Samsung's handset won't be arriving in our hands until the end of next month "at the earliest."

Dilly dallying

The source said that Samsung "is yet to place an order for parts" as it may still change some of the phone's features. But don't take this as gospel because "anonymous sources" will "say" anything at this point in the product cycle.

With the S5 announcement taking place on February 24, we can't imagine Samsung will delay the phone's release for long after that.

We expect we'll hear an official release date at the big event next week - and we'll be there to bring you the news as it happens.

Via G4Games