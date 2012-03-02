Samsung Galaxy S3 release date set for April

We've pretty much got over the disappointment of not seeing the Samsung Galaxy S3 at MWC 2012, and our reward is a release date for the forthcoming handset.

According to ZDNet Korea, the Samsung Galaxy S3 UK release date (plus the rest of the world) has been set for April – meaning there's going to be barely any time between announcement and launch, mirroring the way Apple delivers its new iPhones.

The news comes via Samsung's marketing agency Cheil Worldwide, so has more than a ring of truth around it – although there's always the possibility that it's the opinion of single employee twisted into fact.

Specs worth waiting for

But April seems a very good fit for a phone that's in danger of becoming lost in the quad-core noise of MWC, so we're expecting to see the Galaxy S3 very soon.

We recently ran a story on the Samsung Galaxy S3 specs, and we're pretty sure we're going to be seeing a phone that packs a quad core 1.5GHz Exynos processor, 4.8-inch HD screen (with edge to edge design) and a pretty hard core camera on the back – although probably not in the Nokia 808 Pureview league.

Samsung has clearly set up the Galaxy S3 launch to prove it's as important as Apple, not needing a trade show to announce its products – so there's a lot riding on the new handset as it looks to provide a decent contender to the forthcoming iPhone 5.

Via BGR