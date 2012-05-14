Samsung Galaxy S3 price - UK networks revealed

The Samsung Galaxy S3 is certain to be one of the big sellers of the year, and the networks have quickly announced the availability of the phone in the UK.

With a Samsung Galaxy S3 UK release date set at May 30, a day after the global launch, there isn;t long to wait for the handset.

The latest handset in the Galaxy range has impressed already, with TechRadar's Hands on: Samsung Galaxy S3 review suggesting that this is worthy of being labelled a 'best of class smartphone'.

Samsung Galaxy S3 price

We're still waiting to hear all the information on the Samsung Galaxy S3 price from each network, but some information is dribbling in; and it's pretty good news.

Three was first up, letting us know that while it hasn't finalised all the prices, you'll be able to get the Galaxy S3 on its One Plan meaning loads of minutes, data and texts for just £34 per month.

Phones 4U will also let you have the phone for free, but it's £36 per month from the red, blue and white stores.

The Carphone Warehouse is ranging the S3 for £36 per month with all providers, and a bundle of accessories too for the early buyers.

Update: Vodafone is offering the 16GB model for free on £41 per month (on a 24 month contract) which gives you 900 mins, unlimited texts and a hefty 2GB of data.

If you want the 32GB version, currently exclusive to Vodafone, it'll set you back £46 per month for 24 months, giving you 1,200 minutes, unlimited texts and that huge 2GB of data.

To get the Samsung Galaxy S3 for free from O2 you'll need to pay £41 per month for 1GB of data and 600 minutes to boot... but it's still a hefty cost compared to the rest.

T-Mobile has joined the party, although there's no notion on how much it will cost per month to get the S3 for free - it's currently down as coming soon, with £49.99 getting you a phone for £36 per month.

And Virgin Media has joined the parade, confirming it too will be getting the new Galaxy S3 on its network, with the standard £5 per month saving for those already signed up with the provider. However, don't get excited yet, as it won't be coming until the summer.

Eager fans

Here's how the pre-order parade started following the Samsung Galaxy S3 launch on May 3:

Carphone Warehouse was the first to get in touch with us and declare that it would be offering up the S3.

"The new handset will be available to purchase in stores nationwide, but eager fans who don't want to wait can pre-order the new device in store, online and over the phone," said the company statement.

O2 took to Twitter to say "The Samsung Galaxy SIII is coming to O2 on 30 May - mark the date", while Vodafone advertised the fact that the 32GB version is exclusive to its network for the first month.

Vodafone: "For the first month, Vodafone will be the only network to offer both the 16GB and 32GB versions"

"There will be a choice of a metallic blue or ceramic white finish and, for the first month, Vodafone will be the only network to offer both the 16GB and 32GB versions," it told TechRadar.

Update: If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy SIII now with Vodafone, for a limited time it's offering price plans that include 2GB of mobile data and 100 free music tracks.

Orange chipped in with: "Orange UK is pleased to confirm that it will be ranging the new Samsung Galaxy SIII. More details on pricing and availability will be announced in due course."

And since then both Three and T-Mobile have all chimed in and confirmed they too will be offering up the Samsung Galaxy S3 on their networks too.

We'll keep you up to date with who will be offering out the Samsung Galaxy S3, and you can also check out our Samsung Galaxy S3: everything you need to know.