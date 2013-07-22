PayPal goes cashless and cardless in Aussie cafes, bars, restaurants

Although PayPal has a very large user base, it is starting to see competition in the digital wallet space from Mastercard, which launched its MasterPass earlier this year, and Visa, which just announced its new V.me digital wallet service.

But while PayPal doesn't have backing from financial institutions like Mastercard and Visa, it is expanding its offiline payment options by partnering with EatNow, OrderMate and Beat The Q using a mobile app.

"As we continue to work in collaboration with other leading entrepreneurs and innovators of all sizes, PayPal's mobile application will increasingly be seen as a destination for consumers to browse local businesses, order ahead and transact at point of sale," said Hill Ferguson, vice president of Global Product at PayPal.

Retailers can integrate PayPal's app into their existing point of sale (POS) system, like Kounta, Micros, Island Pacific or Vend, which will allow customers to use their PayPal mobile app to simply "check-in" to the store to pay.

The retailer then selects the checked-in customer and confirms the PayPal payment option through their POS.

Where can you PayPal?

PayPal released its API in November last year, with Sonoma Bakery, Mexican restaurant Guzman Y Gomez, fashion retailer Glue store and educational retailer Crayons the first retailers to implement the new payment system.

"Over the last year, PayPal has been collaborating with hospitality and POS companies to provide more flexible and secure payment options for Australian consumers, making it easier than ever to pay how they want, when they want," said Jeff Clementz, managing director of PayPal Australia, in a media release.

OrderMate's network of over 1000 cafes, bars and restaurants and EatNow's network of 2000 restaurants will be able to accept PayPal payments as well, while Beat the Q customers will be able to place their orders in advance.

Clementz also added that there are currently five million active Australian PayPal accounts, and this new system has meant that Aussies will now have access to over 90,000 merchants both online and offline.