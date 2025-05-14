Square launches new portable point-of-sale handheld device that's barely bigger than a smartphone and there's even a 16-megapixel camera
Square Handheld is aimed at retail and food service providers
- Square Handheld delivers full POS features in a pocket-sized form
- Built for mobility with barcode scanning and all-day battery life
- Seven software modes adapt to restaurants, retail and other business types
Financial technology company Square has introduced a new addition to its hardware lineup. Square Handheld is a compact, portable point-of-sale (POS) device built to serve the evolving needs of restaurants and retailers.
Weighing just 11 ounces and less than an inch thick, the device delivers full POS functionality in a form factor small enough to fit into an apron or pocket.
The new device includes a 6.2-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen, an integrated barcode scanner, and a 16-megapixel camera.
Protected from dust and water splashes
Square Handheld supports tap and dip payments and runs on Square’s newly unified Point of Sale app.
The hardware is IP54-rated for protection against dust and water splashes, while the battery is built to last an entire business day.
This model is designed to help sellers take orders, manage inventory, and complete transactions from anywhere in their store or restaurant, without needing to return to a fixed checkout terminal.
The device builds on Square’s hardware design history, which began with its original card reader and now includes solutions like Square Stand, Square Terminal, and Square Register.
The software experience includes seven configurable modes tailored to specific industries, including food service, bars, and retail. Sellers can switch between modes as their operational needs change. Push notifications and device-specific controls help streamline workflows for on-the-go staff.
Square Handheld launches as part of Square Releases, a new biannual rollout that bundles together major hardware and software updates. It is available on Square Shop, priced from $399. A series of Belkin-designed protective cases will also be available in multiple colors, starting at $39.
