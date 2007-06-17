New Apple iPhone video reveals more details

The Apple iPhone is released on June 29 in the US

With only 11 days to go until the Apple iPhone is released in the US, the marketing carousel surrounding the forthcoming mobile phone/ music player/ web browser is in full spin.

The latest information to hit us comes in the form of this new video tour of the Apple iPhone . You'll need QuickTime to be able to watch it.

The video demonstration explains the multi-touch features that let you control everything using only your fingers. It explains the wireless technologies, and the full Qwerty soft keyboard that lets you send and receive SMS messages in multiple sessions.

The Apple iPhone demo page is here.