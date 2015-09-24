Apple iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus now on sale in Australia

Prepare to see Apple fans dancing in the streets – or at least queuing in the rain – with the long-awaited launch of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus today.

At 8:00am this morning, Apple's flagship store on Sydney's George St flung open its doors to a wave of umbrella-clutching iPhone fanciers.

With a line stretching down George St – not to mention those who camped out for a week or more in advance – the iPhone's knack for inspiring manic devotion appears to remain intact.

The waiting game...

As is often the case with iPhone launches, handsets will likely be scarce after the initial rush from the true believers, and those who don't obtain their device today may have to wait a couple of weeks at least before stocks replenish.

Apple stores aren't alone in the iPhone frenzy, with Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Virgin stores nationwide also unlocking their safes and freeing the Apple-y goodness within, though their stock is likely to be comparatively limited.

While it's certainly an impressive piece of tech, the Aussie pricing for the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus has gone through the roof, with the entry-level 16GB iPhone 6S costing $1,079, compared with the launch price of $869 for last year's 16GB iPhone 6. It will be interesting to see how, or if, this steep rise impacts iPhone sales on our shores.