Google phone concept creates buzz

A Google -made mobile with easy access to Google applications may seem like a smart concept. But for the moment, mocked-up designs - like this neat one from Dogorgod.com - are the only Google phones you'll see.

Despite rumours, and several false sightings, the only mobile phone action we've seen recently from Google has been collaborations on software with established mobile makers, like LG's KS10 .

Dogorgod.com's creative interpretation of the Google phone concept will no doubt inspire other mock-up artists to follow suit. We'll keep you posted.